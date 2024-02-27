DPWH's P70.2-M project to ease flooding threats in Tarlac completed

The Department of Public Works and Highways said Tuesday that it has completed building the P70.2-million slope protection in San Clemente, Tarlac.

DPWH said the slope protection will now protect residents living near the Batacan River in Barangay Pit-ao, San Clemente from flooding.

DPWH Regional Office 3 Director Roseller Tolentino further explained that the completed project is a 982-linear meter slope protection consists of a steel sheet pile foundation capable of shielding the vast plantation of corn, palay, and other root crops in the area from severe flooding brought by the overflowing of Batacan River.

In addition, the project features a 9.10-meter-wide access road that provides residents a safer pathway to reach farms and nearby establishments in Barangay Pit-ao.

“As a result of the completion of dike road, widespread flooding will be prevented and will also facilitate better mobility for the locals,” Tolentino added.

The project was implemented by DPWH Tarlac 1st District Engineering Office under the Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps and was funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2023.