Comelec okay with 2025 cha-cha poll

The Commission on Elections on Tuesday said it is in favor of holding the plebiscite to ratify the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution simultaneously with the midterm elections in 2025.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said they are amenable to the proposal, especially if the purpose is to save money.

Garcia said it will cost the poll body P13 billion when the plebiscite and the midterm elections are held separately.

“Our ballot will just be a little longer, but there will be no addition to our expense, no additional supplies needed, as well as other things. At the same time, the machine has the ability to record a ‘Yes or No’ answer,” he added.