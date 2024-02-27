Comelec OK with simultaneous Cha-cha plebiscite, 2025 midterm polls

The Commission on Elections on Tuesday said it is in favor of holding the plebiscite to ratify the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution simultaneously with the 2025 midterm elections.

In an ambush interview, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said the poll body is ready to hold the plebiscite for the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution along with the 2025 national and local elections, especially if the purpose is to save money.

Garcia said it will cost the poll body P13 billion when the two will be held differently.

"It's like holding Barangay and [Sangguniang Kabataan] Elections," he said in Filipino.

"Our ballot will just be a little longer, but there will be no addition to our expense, no additional supplies needed, as well as other things. At the same time, the machine has the ability for a 'Yes or No' answer," he added.

Citing a study conducted by its Law Department, Garcia reiterated that NLE can be held simultaneously with the plebiscite because "there is no provision of the law that says it is prohibited."