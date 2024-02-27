CAAP eyes increased airplane movements at NAIA

In response to the Department of Transportation’s directive to increase airplane movements at NAIA following the recent awarding of its operations and management to a private company, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department discussed working together during the recent Changi Aviation and Airshow in Singapore.

CAAP Director General Manuel Tamayo, accompanied by Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun Lucas, met with Hong Kong CAD Chief Air Traffic Control Officer, Mr. Samuel Ng, to discuss methods for reasonably increasing the number of airplane movements per hour.

Considering the airport’s infrastructural constraints, this is CAAP’s proactive response to the DoTr’s request to boost aircraft movements at NAIA to 48 per hour.