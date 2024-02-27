Big-ticket projects worsen Metro traffic

An official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday said traffic congestion in the metropolis was due mainly to the big-ticket projects of the government and increase in vehicle volume.

Director Atty. Victor Nuñez, Director for Traffic Enforcement Group, said there are many ongoing priority projects that contribute to the congestion particularly the MRT-7 construction along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

He said the common station of the MRT-7 is also ongoing along EDSA-SM North near Trinoma mall and the subway project in Pasig City is also starting using the boring machine.

“There are many high-impact projects which in the long run will bring benefits soon and for now we have to bear it and have some sacrifice because it adds to congestion, particularly the big construction projects,” he said.

This is aside from the continuing increase in the volume of vehicles sold from last year, 2022-2023, which accounted for a big percentage of the new cars sold and 50 percent are in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces like Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna traversing major roads in the metropolis.

Nuñez said adding to the congestion aside from the construction projects are road crash incidents, which according to the MMDA monitoring more than 50 such incidents are happening every day in major thoroughfares, particularly during rush hours.