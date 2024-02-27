Abalos reminds Davao politicians to mind their words

After listening to the unpleasant and disturbing remarks made by politicians at the Hakbang ng Maisug Prayer Rally in Cebu City last Sunday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. deemed it to be inappropriate.

"Some of the remarks made by local officials at the Hakbang ng Maisug Prayer Rally last night were quite disturbing and inappropriate. As public officers, we should always make sure that we conduct ourselves in accordance with the dignity of our office," Abalos said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

Abalos cautioned Davao politicians, seemingly addressing Mayor Baste Duterte, the son of former president Rodrigo Duterte, that as local officials, they should set a good example of behavior.

"We should set an example to our constituents as we represent our community, most especially the youth who are watching," he explained.

"We should avoid using vulgar and abusive language. We can always communicate our opinions with civility. We must always keep in mind that the Code of Ethics of Public Officials requires that we carry ourselves with integrity, professionalism, and respect to all colleagues, and to all people at that," the DILG secretary added.

"In sum, let's promote professionalism, good conduct and respect to the institutions that embody the aspirations and values of the Filipino people," Abalos pointed out.