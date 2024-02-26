SoKor doctors urged: Return to work

South Korea called Monday for trainee doctors to come back to work, warning they could face prosecution if they do not return to hospitals in the next three days, as protests over medical reforms entered a second week.

Official figures show more than 10,000 junior doctors — 80.5 percent of the trainee workforce — have resigned as part of a spiraling action against government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions in the face of shortages and a rapidly ageing society.

The mass work stoppage has resulted in cancellations and postponements of surgeries for cancer patients and C-sections for pregnant women, with the government raising its public health alert to the highest level over the fallout.

Doctors are considered essential workers in South Korea and are restricted by law from striking. The government has repeatedly claimed the mass resignation is unlawful.

As of Monday, 9,006 trainee doctors had not shown up for work, and the government warned that legal action — including prosecution and the suspension of medical licenses — against those on strike will soon be “inevitable.”

“Please return to your workplaces by the end of this month, 29 February,” Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told a press briefing.

“If you return to the hospital you left by this date, you will not be held responsible for the past,” he added.

Those who fail to return to work will have their medical licenses suspended for at least three months, Park warned, noting that this measure would remain on their record and might affect the junior doctors’ future career prospects, including overseas employment.

“It is not too late, so please return to your patients immediately,” he said.

