Kidnapped Australian pilot now free

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (AFP) — An Australian helicopter pilot and two local contractors kidnapped in Papua New Guinea’s highlands have been freed unharmed, police and an aviation company spokesman said Monday.

The pilot and two others — believed to be local sub-contractors — were taken on Monday afternoon near Mount Sisa in central Hela Province while working at a remote telecommunications tower, but were now free, “safe and unharmed,” police said.

Papua New Guinea’s restive highlands have in recent years been hit by a spate of kidnappings and tribal violence that has killed hundreds.

Last week more than 50 bodies were found by the side of a road — the result of clashes between rival clans.

In 2023, a New Zealand archaeologist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint at a location near this most recent incident.

They were released — traumatized but seemingly physically unharmed — after a tense week of negotiations between police and kidnappers who initially demanded a ransom of US$1 million — an enormous sum in one of the Pacific’s poorest nations.

The government has come under fierce pressure to boost security resources in the area and tackle growing lawlessness.

“I want to inform all that crime does not pay, it ultimately leads to arrest or deaths of criminals so appreciate locals who are assisting police as we speak,” Marape said.

Police Commissioner Manning said details of the situation were still emerging, but it was believed the suspected assailants were “not from the area.”

“We are working closely with the community leaders,” he said.