Grab Phl optimistic on regulatory approval

A high-ranking official of ride-hailing firm Grab Philippines is optimistic that it will receive regulatory approval as it hinted its apparent close ties with the national government.

This comes as Grab Philippines COO Ronald Roda addressed concerns raised by the chairperson of the MC Taxi Technical Working Group through public comments in a motorcycle taxi social media group.

Roda – in a social media post – showed a photo of no less than President Ferdinand Marcos embracing Grab's foreign executive during a recent courtesy call at Malacañang, suggesting the company's strong relationship with the administration.

Despite a letter from the Working Group stating Grab's lack of authorization for participation in a pilot implementation study, Roda downplayed its significance, implying potential approval in the near future.

After group members recently criticized the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Roda cryptically remarked that Grab has its allies, referencing the photo of the President and their foreign executive embracing.