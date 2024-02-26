Fuel prices down this week

Reversing last week’s hike, fuel prices sold at the local pumps are on a downtrend this week — a welcome reprieve to consumers who have been enduring persistent price increases since the start of the year.

Starting tomorrow morning, oil companies will implement a 70 centavos per liter cut in gasoline and 95 centavos per liter in diesel.

Kerosene, on the other hand, will have the highest rollback of P1.10 per liter.

The previous week saw gasoline prices go up by P1.60 per liter; diesel, up by P1.10 per liter; and kerosene, by P1.05 per liter.

According to data from the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau, the net adjustment of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene from the beginning of the year until 20 February stood at P6.15 per liter, P5.40 per liter, and P1.50 per liter, respectively.

Oil companies adjust their prices weekly based on the movement of the Mean of Platts Singapore, which is the regional pricing benchmark adopted by the deregulated downstream oil sector.

The Philippines, being a net importer of oil, has no control over the global price movement.

Oil companies announce price adjustments every Monday to be implemented on the following day's morning.