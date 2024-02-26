BI reminds foreigners of March 1 annual report deadline

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued a reminder to all foreign nationals registered with the Bureau of Immigration that they must complete their annual reports by 1 March.

All foreign nationals holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas who were issued an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) need to present themselves to the bureau for the first 60 days of the year for the annual report, in compliance with the Alien Registration Act of 1950.

Tansingco said that apart from transferring annual reporting operations to more accessible locations, they have put up an online portal for virtual reporting to facilitate compliance for foreign nationals.

The BI has outlined specific requirements, including a completely filled-out online registration accessible via the BI’s e-services website. Reporting foreign nationals must also present their original valid ACR I-Card with valid visas, along with a valid passport.

Foreign nationals under the age of 14, those 60 years of age and older, those who are mentally or physically disabled, pregnant women, and foreigners with medical issues are exempt from physically reporting to the BI.

The physical annual report for the BI’s head office is being conducted at the 3rd Level, Center Atrium of Robinsons Manila, and at the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Apart from the two malls, BI offices nationwide may also cater to the reporting.

A virtual annual report for registered foreign nationals present in the Philippines during the annual report period may also be availed of using the BI’s e-services platform at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph.