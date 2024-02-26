BARMM builds homes for Basilan mujahideens

LAMITAN CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao continues to build decent homes for the mujahideen, widows and marginalized sectors in Sironggon village in the town of Muhammad Aju in Basilan province.

Funded by the Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan, the housing program is a special program of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim aimed to provide decent housing units to poor Bangsamoro communities and victims of armed conflicts in Basilan province.

BARMM has identified the Ministry of Public Works Basilan District Engineering Office as the lead implementer of the 225 core shelter housing units in Sironggon village in the town of Muhammad Ajul with a budget allocation of P600,000 per unit or a total of about P135 million for the entire project.

MPW-Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin on Sunday reported that the Office of the Chief Minister’s Project KAPYANAN, in collaboration with MPW-Basilan DEO held the groundbreaking for the 225 housing units on 25 February.

According to Hasanin, each housing unit will have 42 square meters of floor area, three bedrooms, a sala, a comfort room, a kitchen and a terrace.

The entire project is targeted to be completed before the year’s end considering the 2025 national and local elections are fast approaching.

“Initially, the program entails 365 calendar days but we are strategizing to expedite the process due to the upcoming elections, which may pose challenges,” Hasanin said. “Our target is to complete it before the end of this year.”

The housing projects aim to provide core shelters to mujahedeen, especially Barangay Sironggon widows as Hasanin said that Government of the Day prioritizes addressing concerns regarding the provision of decent and affordable housing, as well as basic services, for underprivileged and homeless Bangsamoro individuals, in line with Ebrahim’s 12-Point Priority Agenda.