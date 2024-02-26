AFP to maintain ‘maximum tolerance’ amid  WPS tensions

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday said it will exert “maximum tolerance” in “addressing challenges" perpetrated by the foreign forces in the West Philippine Sea.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military is also ready to support the Philippine Coast Guard and other maritime law enforcement agencies in their operations in the WPS and other territorial waters of the country.

“The AFP supports the maritime law enforcement operation of the PCG and other maritime law enforcement agencies. For our part, any challenges faced from foreign forces are addressed with utmost professionalism and we will practice maximum tolerance,” Padilla told Daily Tribune in a Viber message.

Padilla’s remarks were in response to the latest maritime incident of PCG and China Coast Guard vessels in Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

On Sunday, the PCG confirmed the BFAR’s BRP Datu Sanday — carrying the diesel and food supplies — has again been blocked and shadowed by the CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels. The incident happened on 22 February.

Amid the recent incident, Padilla said the AFP is committed to fulfilling its mandate to protect the Filipino people and defend the country’s territory.

“We will assert our presence in the WPS to protect our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and national interests,” she added.