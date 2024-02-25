Modernized AFP gets UK backing

The United Kingdom has offered to help the Philippines obtain military hardware and strengthen the defense ties between the two countries, the Department of National Defense said Saturday.

The proposal came after UK Ambassador Richard Graham recently paid a courtesy call on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the Department of National Defense headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo.

Teodoro and Graham discussed the Philippines-UK’s shared security challenges, including in the South China Sea.

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the two senior officials expressed interest in exploring joint ventures with British investors and other forms of cooperation supporting the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.

“Secretary Teodoro emphasized the importance of the recently signed Philippines-UK memorandum of understanding on Defense Cooperation and the ongoing strengthening of the bilateral defense relationship,” Andolong said.

Graham cited the UK’s plan to maintain closer collaboration with the Philippines to address defense challenges “amid the current global climate and geopolitical concerns.”

Commitment affirmed

He also reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to continue “collaborating with allies and partners under the Protect, Align, and Engage framework,” outlined in the 2023 Integrated Review and Refresh of the UK’s national security and international strategy document.

Graham was accompanied by UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils, UK Country Director for Trade and Investment Dr. James Thackery, and British Defense Attaché to the Philippines Group, Captain Bea Walcot, at the meeting with DND officials.

Unflinching on Ukraine support

Meanwhile, the Philippines renewed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity as the Eastern European nation marked the second year of the Russian invasion.

In a statement, the DFA said the “Philippines underscores the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine” in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

“The Philippines has articulated its principled position on Ukraine and has consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, voting in favor of the six resolutions of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine,” the DFA said.

The Philippines reiterated its call on the parties concerned to seek a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“We recall the 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes, which reaffirms the principle that all States shall settle their disputes by peaceful means,” the DFA added.

Russia began its attack on Ukraine in February 2022.