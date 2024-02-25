DA assisting El Niño-hit areas

The Department of Agriculture on Saturday said it is ready to assist El Niño-affected areas by distributing vegetable seeds in Western Visayas and Ilocos Regions.

It added it would also provide planting materials for high-value crops that require less water in the Zamboanga Peninsula to help farmers recover from the damage and losses due to the dry spell.

The government will also start cloud-seeding operations to ease water shortage in Region II.

The promotion of drought-resistant crops and pest-control efforts are also underway to assist farmers in areas suffering from low rainfall levels, the DA said.

The latest El Niño bulletin estimated damage and losses to farms in Ilocos Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula at P357.4 million, with 7,668 farmers affected.

Potential production losses from 6,523 hectares are estimated at 11,480 metric tons for palay, 2,897 MT for corn, and 225 metric tons for high-value crops.