BARMM health projects get P431M

The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM, has secured P431 million to fund various healthcare infrastructure projects aimed at improving accessibility for residents.

Health Minister Dr. Rizaldy Piang announced the deal with 30 contractors on Friday, outlining plans to build and renovate 23 hospitals, nine barangay health stations, and two rural health units across the region.

The projects are crucial to enhancing healthcare accessibility in Bangsamoro, Piang said, expressing hope for completion by year-end.

Funding sources include the Special Development Fund or 2021 and 2022, Tiyakap 2022, the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, the Transition Development Impact Fund for 2023, and the General Appropriations Act for the Bangsamoro or 2023.

The initiative aligns with Goal 6 of the 2nd Bangsamoro Development Plan, emphasizing the expansion of strategic, adequate, and climate-resilient infrastructure, particularly healthcare facilities.