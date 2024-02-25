Army honors six fallen soldiers

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Philippine Army bid goodbye to six hero soldiers killed during an encounter with the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute terrorist group in the hinterland of Munai, Lanao del Norte last Sunday.

In solemn departure rites at the Kuta Major Cesar Sang-an, Upper Pulacan, the Army’s 1st Infantry Tabak Division recognized the ultimate sacrifice paid by the fallen soldiers.

Division commander Maj. Gen. Gabriel C. Viray III said the six, as well as four of their fellow troopers who sustained injuries, served with distinction in an operation that resulted in the killing of at least three terrorists.

Those wounded are members of the 44th Infantry Battalion.

Aside from the three confirmed DI-MG members killed, with one body being recovered, several others were believed to have been wounded in the firefight.

During the procession of the remains of the six soldiers, members of the 1st Infantry Division stood solemnly on the sidelines, acknowledging the sacrifice of their comrades. The families of the fallen received condolences from the Army and a pledge of support for those left behind.