Abalos calls for PESO institutionalization nationwide

Public Employment Service Offices must be institutionalized and established in every local government unit nationwide to sustain the Marcos administration's gains in the economy which grew by 5.6 percent in the last quarter of 2023.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos made the call during the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement along with Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and PESOMAP President Luningning Vergara.

The MOA reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the institutionalization of PESOs in every province, city, and municipality in the country under Republic Act 10691, the Amended PESO Act, and other relevant rules and regulations.

Among the functions of PESOs are to provide multi-dimensional employment facilitation services, employment information services to job seekers, and recruitment assistance to employers.

PESO also conducts employability enhancement seminars; employment counseling; and reintegration assistance services to returning Filipino migrant workers.

In his message, Abalos explained that under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s guidance and direction, the country’s 3.1 unemployment rate in December 2023 is at its lowest in nearly 20 years, and the Philippine economy grew by 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We, therefore, need to ensure that these positive gains are sustained and further improved for the benefit of our people. And today’s signing pushing for PESO institutionalization is a step towards that direction,” he said.

He continued that the DILG will continue to reinforce measures to ensure PESO institutionalization with its inclusion as one of the criteria for the Seal of Good Local Governance.

Abalos also underscored that employment is one of the key drivers of the economy.

“Kung marami ang walang trabaho sa isang lugar, isang senyales ito na bumabagsak o bagsak ang ekonomiya”.

According to him, there is a need to set aside politics to ensure continuity by institutionalizing PESOs and the PESO officer in LGUs.

“Kung magpapalit ng magpapalit PESO officer (dahil sa pulitika), mahirap po iyon dahil meron na silang institutional knowledge, marami na silang seminar na nadaluhan at sila mismo ang tumutulong sa mga manggagawa na makahanap ng trabaho,” Abalos said.

He shared that during his term as Mandaluyong City mayor, his office and the Mandaluyong PESO were regularly partnering with big companies to conduct job fairs to help their constituents find work.

“Maganda ang performance ng Mandaluyong PESO hanggang ngayon, as it is always being cited by the DOLE as one of the best performing PESOs,” he said.

For his part, Secretary Laguesma said: “Let us continue to work hand in hand as partners in progress serving and striving towards our common goal of achieving 100 percent fully institutionalized PESOs nationwide.”