4Ps beneficiaries attend financial literacy orientation

Some 58 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program attended the orientation for the pilot implementation of the 4Ps Digital Financial Literacy Program yesterday at the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Central Office Auditorium in Quezon City.

Representatives from the Land Bank of the Philippines; Bank of the Philippine Islands Foundation; Ayala Foundation; and mobile banking applications, GCash and Maya were invited to discuss the respective digital financial services the 4Ps beneficiaries can avail.

The financial literacy orientation is in line with the efforts of the DSWD to help its 4Ps beneficiaries access financial opportunities and help them to be mainstreamed in the country’s financial system in accordance with the government’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion.

In his message read by Assistant Secretary Marites Maristela, and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized the need to promote financial inclusivity among the agency’s beneficiaries.

“Through the adoption of electronic money and wallets, we are breaking barriers and opening doors to a myriad of financial opportunities, fostering financial resilience, and empowering our beneficiaries on their journey toward economic sustainability,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief added: “This move not only enhances the efficiency of our disbursement processes but also ensures that our beneficiaries are empowered to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and have access to a diverse range of financial services, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future,”

The activity was attended by DSWD Undersecretary Adonis Sulit; Assistant Secretaries Gina Wenceslao and Julius Gorospe; Directors Gemma Gabuya, Wayne Belizar, Christian Regunay, and Monica Shayne Ann Purugganan, and DSWD Field Office National Capital Region Asst Regional Director Bienvenido Barbosa Jr.