Separate prison for Muslims pushed

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs has recommended to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) the establishment of a dedicated prison for Muslim individuals who are deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The proposal was made by Almarim C. Tillah, Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs, during his meeting yesterday with BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr.

“During our dialogue and consultations with our Muslim brothers and sisters with various National government agencies, one of the discussions was the plight and challenges of Muslim PDLs inside our penitentiaries and the suggestion to have a separate prison for Muslim PDLs has been raised,“ Tilla told Catapang.

This initiative, according to Tillah, could significantly benefit Muslim PDLs particularly in the preservation of Muslim Culture even inside the penal institutions.

He also added that there are many advantages of having a Separate Prison for Muslim PDLs which is to have better prison management, protection and safety of PDLs by minimizing risk of violence and conflict and most specially the preservation of culture of Muslim PDLs.

Muslims have significant practice which consist of five prayers daily, proper preparation and serving of Halal meals and the forthcoming month of Ramadan which includes fasting for one whole month with different meal times.

Even though these individuals are considered PDLs, Tilla claimed that they are still entitled to practice their faith which can help them transform to a better person.

Catapang told Tillah that he will discussed his proposal with Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla and assured him that all PDLs under the care of BuCor are allowed to practice their faith and they see to it that the food served to Muslim PDLs are those permissible to eat according to the teachings of Islam.

Based on BuCor data, there are 2,803 Muslim PDL population bureau wide with 1,039 confined at the New Bilibid Prison, 661 in Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 647 in Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 207 in Correctional Institution for Women, 135 in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 87 in San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, and 27 in Leyte Regional Prison.

Catapang also disclosed a total of 657 Muslim PDLs have already been released from detention under the administration of Remulla.