Phl Army: Lawyer turned NPA among killed in Bohol clash

The Philippine Army on Saturday confirmed the death of a lady lawyer who was allegedly a member of the New People’s Army during an armed encounter between the government forces and the communist group in Bilar, Bohol over the weekend.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said lawyer, Hannah Jay Cesista, alias “Maya or Lean” was a member of the NPA's Bohol Party Committee-Defunct, Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor.

“She is a lawyer who passed the Bar,” he said.

Dema-ala also revealed that Cesista was supposedly the “party wife” of Parlito Segovia alias “Aldrin”—the assistant squad leader and political guide of the BPC (D) KR-NCBS.

“She was a member of the BPC and the party wife of Parlito Segovia alias Aldrin [who was also killed] during the encounter,” he said.

Dema-ala said Cesista entered the armed revolution “sometime in 2020.”

“The Philippine Army extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who died during the operation. It is tragic that they have been deceived by the communist terrorist groups to partake in a false revolution which led to their senseless demise,” Dema-ala said.

He also emphasized the Philippine Army “will not hesitate and is always ready to use its force” against peace spoilers who will continue to espouse terrorism in the country.

Meanwhile, the Visayas Command of Armed Forces of the Philippines branded the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA a “menace and a predator who preys on young minds.”

VISCOM commander LtGen. Benedict Arevalo expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Cesista.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Hannah Jay, she could have been a good practicing lawyer, if not for the deception of the CPP-NPA. We express our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. The CPP-NPA is indeed a menace and a mindless predator who preys on young minds in our country,” he said.

According to the military, Cesista was raised in Catubig, Northern Samar. She studied her preparatory course for law at the University of the Philippines—Cebu.

Cesista completed her law degree at the University of Cebu – Banilad Campus.

She officially became a lawyer after passing the 2023 BAR Exam. She is an active member of Anakbayan-Cebu and later the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers and eventually became a full-time member of the CPP-NPA in 2023.

Arevalo encouraged the people to support the government’s call to stop the CPP-NPA’s recruitment of the youth.

“May this serve as a lesson to our youth and the parents as well. Let us be very vigilant in the activities of our children and the groups or organizations that they joined,” he said.

“The threat of CPP-NPA’s destructive recruitment of our youth is real. The terrorist group cares for nothing and will value nothing not even the welfare of their members. They will just use our children as a sacrificial lamb to foster their hideous agenda,” he added.

To recall, troops from the 47th Infantry Battalion (47IB) and 21st Special Forces Company (21SFC) of the Philippine National Police have engaged in a firefight with the remnants of the BPC (D) KR-NCBS during the service of a warrant of arrest against their pinpointed squad leader, Domingo Compoc alias “Silong / Cobra / Eloy / Jing.”

The gun battle, which started at 6:50 a.m. and ended at 9:35 a.m., resulted in the death of five alleged members of the BPC.

The neutralized NPA members were identified as Compoc, Cesista, Segovia, and squad members Marlon Omosura alias "Darwin" and alias “Juaning.”

Also, Police Corporal Gilbert Amper, and a member of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, died in the clash while Patrolman Gerard Rollon was injured but now recovering in the hospital.

The Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) said Compoc was a former commanding officer of the Sandatahang Yunit Pangpropaganda Platoon of the BPC.

Compoc had a P2.6 million bounty on his head and was wanted due to pending criminal charges including rebellion, homicide, attempted homicide, theft, multiple murders, frustrated murder, and robbery.

The 3ID said that Compoc was the father of a certain Jingler alias “Keth”—who was also killed in an encounter with government forces in Bilar in September last year.

3ID commander MGen. Marion Sison said the encounter in Bilar “delivered a significant blow” to the ranks of the CTG's recovery group in Bohol.

“Since the successful neutralization of the CTG's recovery team by government forces during the September 2023 encounter in Bohol, our relentless pursuit continues against their top leader, Domingo Compoc, and other remnants of the BPC,” he added.