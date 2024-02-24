Muntinlupa fire razes 70 houses

A fire that hit a residential area in Muntinlupa City razed to the ground at least 70 houses in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa on Friday.

According to the Muntinlupa City fire station, the blaze displaced about 250 families, or about 1,000 individuals.

The fire started from a house on Rizal Aplaya at about 3:32 a.m. and spread to nearby structures occupied by informal settlers, the report stated.

The first alarm was raised at 3:35 a.m. followed by the second alarm at 3:53 a.m. The blaze was put under control at 5:04 a.m. before it was put out at 7:11 a.m.

Arson investigators estimated damage to properties at P350,000, with the cause of the fire put under investigation.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon and Rep. Jaime Fresnedi immediately visited the affected families to provide assistance.