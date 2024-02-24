Is EDSA spirit still alive?

Dear Editor,

I wanted to share some thoughts on a topic that’s been on my mind lately — the spirit of EDSA People Power.

As we reflect on the events of EDSA in 1986, it’s hard not to feel a sense of pride and inspiration at the power of the Filipino people coming together to effect change. The spirit of unity, courage, and hope that defined those days seemed to embody the very best of who we are as a nation.

But as the years have passed, I can’t help but wonder — is that spirit still alive today? Have we maintained the same level of vigilance, passion, and commitment to upholding democracy and fighting for what is right?

In an age where social media dominates, our conversations and opinions can be swayed by algorithms; I worry that the unity and collective action that define EDSA may be slipping away. It feels like we are more divided than ever, with politics often driving us apart instead of bringing us together.

In recent years, we’ve seen the Filipino people come together to support causes like environmental conservation, human rights, and social justice. Grassroots movements and online campaigns have shown that the spirit of EDSA is not entirely lost.

So, while the challenges we face today may differ from those of 1986, I believe the spirit of EDSA People Power can still live on in each of us. It’s up to us to uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and justice that our forebears fought so hard to defend.

Let’s continue to strive for a better future where the spirit of EDSA shines brightly in all that we do.

Mayumi Disarte

docMD@gmail.com