Indonesian ‘human trafficker’ arrested

The Bureau of Immigration reported on Friday the arrest of an Indonesian national wanted in Jakarta for alleged involvement in human trafficking.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as 43-year-old Aris Wahyudi, alias Romeo, who was arrested last Tuesday along Salcedo Street, Legaspi Village in Makati City, by BI Fugitive Search Unit operatives.

Tansingco said he issued a mission order for Wahyudi’s arrest after the Indonesian government requested his deportation so he could stand trial in his homeland for alleged human trafficking.

The Indonesian authorities alleged that Wahyudi operated a human trafficking syndicate that illegally recruited and financed Indonesian nationals who were trafficked to Cambodia to work without the proper permits.

Tansingco said Wahyudi would be expelled as soon as the BI board of commissioners issued the order for his summary deportation.

“As a foreigner accused of human trafficking, his presence here poses a serious risk to our poor countrymen, who might also fall prey to his illegal scheme,” the BI chief said.

He said the Indonesian would be deported for being an undesirable and undocumented alien, as his passport expired in August 2023.

Wahyudi is detained at the BI Warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.