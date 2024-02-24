Houthi-struck ship spilling oil

The United States military said its forces shot down three attack drones near commercial ships in the Red Sea Friday and destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles positioned on land as a cargo vessel abandoned in the Gulf of Aden after an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels is taking on water and has left a huge oil slick.

The strikes, carried out between 12:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Sanaa time, were made in self-defense, according to the US Central Command.

There was no damage to any ships,” the Central Command said on social media.

Meanwhile, the Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-operated cargo ship carrying combustible fertilizer, was damaged in a Sunday missile strike claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Its crew was evacuated to Djibouti after one missile hit the side of the ship, causing water to enter the engine room and its stern to sag, said its operator, the Blue Fleet Group.

A second missile hit the vessel’s deck without causing major damage, Blue Fleet CEO Roy Khoury told Agence France-Presse.

CENTCOM said the ship is anchored but slowly taking on water and has left an 18 mile oil slick.

“The M/V Rubymar was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, which could spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster,” it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The ship’s operator said Thursday the ship could be towed to Djibouti this week.

Khoury said the ship was still afloat and shared an image captured on Wednesday that showed its stern low in the water.

When asked about the possibility of it sinking, Khoury had said there was “no risk for now, but always a possibility.”

The attack on the Rubymar represents the most significant damage yet to be inflicted on a commercial ship since the Huthis started firing on vessels in November — a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

WITH AFP