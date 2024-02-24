Army clash leaves 5 Bohol NPAs dead

The Philippine Army confirmed yesterday the conduct of a pursuit operation against members of the New People’s Army in Bohol province following a firefight on Friday morning.

At least five NPA members were killed while a policeman was among the fatalities in the firefight, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said. Another cop was wounded in action.

Domingo Compoc, alias Eloy, Cobra and Jing, who served as the secretary of the defunct Bohol Party Committee, was among the rebels killed, Dema-Ala added.

Joint forces of the 47th Infantry Battalion and the Philippine National Police Provincial Mobile Force Company clashed with the NPA rebels around 6:25 a.m. on Friday in Sitio Matin-ao 2, Barangay Campagao, Bilar, Bohol.

“As of now, there’s an ongoing pursuit operation,” he added. Government forces recovered three high-powered firearms and two low-powered guns after the encounter.

No casualties were recorded from the side of the Philippine Army.