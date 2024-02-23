Luxury meets functionality with Goody Xplus RE-Lux

Elevate the strolling experience with the luxurious comfort and effortless functionality of Chicco's Goody Xplus RE-Lux.

Discover the world in style, leaving worries behind with its features such as automatic folding. In just one movement, the stroller folds itself. The stroller is compact when folded and can stand alone. With the Goody Xplus RE-Lux, users can also fold the bumper bar to achieve greater compactness.

Chicco's Goody Xplus RE-Lux features a fully reclining backrest for babies' comfort and usage from birth up until they reach 22 kilograms.

It also boasts modern finishings such as anodized tubes, handle and bumper bar in premium coated fabric, and luxury stitching that complements its cool and up-to-date design.

It is also designed with a wide, comfortable seat, padded shoulders, and crotch straps.

Moreover, the stroller's canopy guarantees ultraviolet 50+ protection and has an extensible hidden segment.

Finally, its innovative transparent polycarbonate wheels offer a trendy look and excellent maneuverability, complemented with shock absorbers on all wheels for added comfort.