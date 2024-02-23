CPG collects P2B after preferred float

Real estate developer Century Properties Group Inc., or CPG, has listed its Series B preferred shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the stock symbol CPGPB.

CPG raised P2 billion from the share issuance which will be used to finance the principal payment of CPG fixed-rate 3-year bonds.

In his welcome remarks during the listing ceremony, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon cited CPG for tapping the equities market again after four years.

Liquidity booster

“Improving liquidity is one of the strategic priorities of the Exchange. Aside from getting new companies to list via IPO, we encourage publicly listed firms to keep the equities market on top of its capital raising options,” according to Monzon.

Monzon also commended the company’s performance, based on its completed and upcoming projects.

He said, “The solid foundation and direction laid by Ambassador Joey that is now being nurtured and enhanced by the next generation has been key to the company’s success and will be instrumental in achieving CPG’s vision.”