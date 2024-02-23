Bong Go calls for proper implementation of grants for former rebels

In the wake of a deadly encounter between Philippine Army soldiers and members of the Islamic State (IS)-linked Dawlah Islamiyah - Maute Group (DI-MG) in Lanao del Norte, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families of the military personnel who lost their lives.

"Unang-una, nakikiramay po ako sa mga pamilya ng mga nasawi," Go conveyed in an ambush interview on Wednesday, 21 February, after attending the celebrations of the 104th founding anniversary of Marinduque, highlighting the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the line of duty.

The clash unfolded on 18 February in Lanao del Norte, which led to the death of six soldiers. The soldiers, part of the scout platoon of the 44th Infantry Battalion, were engaged in a military operation when they stumbled upon DI-MG militants in Barangay Ramain of Munai town.

"Alam n’yo, pinaghirapan po ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, ng Duterte administration na mabuo ‘yung BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), para magkaroon tayo ng long and lasting peace sa Mindanao," he stated, emphasizing the importance of not letting these efforts go to waste.

The senator also addressed the menace of terrorism, urging the military to intensify its efforts to suppress terror groups that threaten the stability of the region.

“Trabaho po ng ating law enforcers kasama ang military na sugpuin po itong terorismo lalo na kung may mapatunayan nga po na itong naiuulat na Maute Group ay nandidiyan pa rin sila sa Lanao del Norte. At alam n’yo, kapag terorista talaga, wala pong prinsipyong pinag-uusapan diyan, walang sinasanto ‘yan. Dapat po talaga sugpuin ang terorismo,” he added.

Another issue that Go responded to was the alleged reduction in cash assistance for the decommissioning of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants.

Go highlighted that these existing programs and incentives designed to facilitate the decommissioning process are key components to achieve peace between the government and rebel groups.

"Ako po’y nananawagan sa ating peace process secretary, Secretary (Carlito) Galvez, to validate and investigate together with the MILF Peace Implementing Panel and even the BARMM government," he stated.

In a Senate hearing on February 20 attended by former MILF fighters, allegations surfaced that MILF commanders are taking cuts from the cash grants intended for rebel returnees. This concern was raised by the former fighters themselves, indicating a potential loss of funds given the report that about 26,000 former combatants have surrendered so far.

"Nababahala tayo… kapag isinurender nila ang kanilang baril ay mayroon po silang matatanggap na cash grant… pero kung may alegasyon na may mga cut, I find it not acceptable,” Go stressed.

Go emphasizes the importance of the cash grants provided to former rebels as part of their decommissioning, viewing these funds as essential for helping them transition to a peaceful, civilian life.

“Ang cash grant na ‘yon ay para tulungan ang ating mga dating rebelde. Pwedeng magamit nila ito, kapital sa kabuhayan, pagsisimula muli ng bagong buhay kasama po ang kanilang pamilya. Kasama po ‘yon sa ating inaasam na peace,” explained Go.

To end, Go has urgently called on the government to hasten the decommissioning process of former rebel combatants, stressing that the progress made thus far has not reached intended targets.