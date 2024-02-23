BI agents nab Indonesian wanted for human trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Friday the arrest of an Indonesian national who was being sought by Jakartan authorities for his alleged involvement in human trafficking.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the arrested fugitive as 43-year-old Aris Wahyudi, a.k.a. Romeo, who was apprehended last Tuesday along Salcedo Street, Legaspi Village in Makati City, by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives.

Tansingco stated he issued a mission order for Wahyudi's arrest after the Indonesian government's request for Wahyudi's deportation so he might stand trial for an alleged crime that he committed in his homeland.

He added that they have discovered that Wahyudi is the target of an arrest warrant that the Indonesian national police issued against him on January 18 in connection with an alleged crime of human trafficking.

Wahyudi was specifically charged with violating laws designed to safeguard migrant workers in Indonesia.

The Indonesian authorities alleged that Wahyudi operated a human trafficking syndicate that illegally recruited and financed Indonesian nationals who were trafficked to work in Cambodia without the proper work permits.

Tansingco said Wahyudi will be deported as soon as the BI board of commissioners issued the order for his summary deportation.

“As a foreigner accused of human trafficking, his presence here poses a serious risk to our poor countrymen, who might also fall prey to his illegal scheme,” the BI chief said.

He added that the Indonesian will be deported for being an undesirable and undocumented alien, as his passport already expired in August 2023.

Wahyudi is now detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, pending his deportation proceedings.