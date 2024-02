LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works has kicked off the construction of 225 housing units in Muhammad Ajul town, Basilan, costing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao about P135 million.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin on Thursday reported that the Office of the Chief Minister’s Project Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan — in collaboration with MPW Basilan District Engineering Office — led the groundbreaking ceremony for the 225-unit housing project.