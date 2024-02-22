Poe urges for stiffer policies against financial scams, frauds

Senator Grace Poe on Thursday stressed the need to legislate tighter measures that would curb financial scams and fraudulent activities affecting Filipinos’ hard-earned money.

Poe said more and more people have opted to shift to online banking and digital payments for seamless transactions. Hence, she said it is timely that the government should act to protect people from scrupulous individuals or groups who are taking advantage of the online financing benefits.

“They say that there are only two certain things in life: death and taxes. Ngayon, mukhang kinakailangan na nito ng amendment: death, taxes, and scams (It seems like we need to look into the amendments of death, taxes, and scams),” she said.

Poe, who filed Senate Bill 2560 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act as early as 2021, said the previous Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people to heavily rely on online financial transactions. But lamented the spike in the use of digital financing transactions was easily paralleled by scammers.

The senator, thus emphasized that the SB 2560 was “borne of necessity.”

Poe cited reports from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas last week which revealed at least 120 e-wallet account holders losing money from a phishing scam.

She then recalled that years ago, some teachers were scammed into giving away their financial details. They eventually lost as much as P26,000 to P121,000 from their bank accounts.

“These stories and other countless reports of scams, shams, and other deceits only cement our status as a scamming hotbed in Asia,” Poe said.

Poe likewise lamented the Philippines ranked 5th among Southeast Asian countries in terms of phishing attacks and incidents in 2022.

In the same year, the country lost a staggering P623 million due to online fraud; P623 million to phishing; and P409 million to identity theft.

“Mas malala pa ito (This is worst) as cybersecurity experts believe that these incidents will only get worse in 2024 and beyond,” Poe warned.

Poe previously worked for the passage of Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act “to bolster security in digital transactions.”

She said it is now time to implement stiffer policies in transacting with various financial accounts in the country, including electronic wallets and mobile banking as well as with online selling platforms.

To recall, Poe co-authored the RA 11765, or the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act to protect consumers of financial products and services such as credit, securities, and investments.

“While financial education and literacy is still key in preventing these schemes, kinakailangan natin ng mas kongkretong aksyon para habulin at parusahan itong mga manloloko at masasamang loob,” she said.

“These schemes chip away the trust in our financial system—threatening to undo years of progress in financial inclusion and digital innovation,” she added.