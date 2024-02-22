PNP: No info on Quiboloy’s kill plot claims

Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy can always tap the Philippine National Police to provide him security if he has a “basis” for his kill plot claims.

This was assured by PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo in a press conference on Thursday, noting that the police organization has no information on the alleged death threat against Quiboloy.

“Right now, except for his pronouncement, the PNP has not received any information with respect to the threat against his life,” Fajardo said.

She noted that the PNP always welcomes requests for protective security provided a justifiable basis will be presented to them.

“As always po, not limited to him, lahat po ng talaga (this is for everyone), whether it is a government official or ordinary citizen who received death threats, ay lagi naman pong ready mag-provide ang PNP po ng appropriate security if there is a request for one po (the PNP can always provide for appropriate security if there is a request for one),” she said.

Quiboloy claimed the United States, aided by Philippine government officials, has been plotting to “wipe him out” amid ongoing Senate investigations into his alleged offenses associated with his KOJC congregation.

“This is Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Appointed Son of God of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name. I should have called for a press conference right now, but because my life is in danger, you cannot see me right now but can only hear my voice,” the religious leader said, in a lengthy audio video uploaded on the YouTube account of Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI on Wednesday.

Quiboloy said US government agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are planning to eliminate through “rendition” instead of extradition.

“In my own country, I am hiding because they can pick me up just like that, without going through an extradition process,” he said.

“It's not only rendition but also elimination. If it's possible, they can assassinate me,” Quiboloy added.