PCSO extends aid to Bulacan church mishap victims

Parishioners affected by the recent Bulacan church collapse incident received various forms of assistance from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles on Thursday said the agency will shoulder the medical bills of six victims who were seriously injured and are still confined in various hospitals.

The medical assistance will be sourced out through the Medical Assistance Program, in collaboration with the San Jose del Monte City government.

"In the face of this tragic accident that occurred in a place of prayer and refuge, it is our duty to make the victims feel the supportive presence of our government,” Robles said in a statement.

“Under President (Ferdinand) Bongbong Marcos' Bagong Pilipinas, it is imperative that we extend help to those in need, particularly those who are burdened by concerns about hospital expenses,” he added.

The second floor of the St. Peter Apostle Parish Church in Barangay Tungkong Mangga, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan collapsed on 14 February—in time for a mass in observance of this year's Ash Wednesday.

The incident left at least 44 individuals wounded. While 80-year-old Luneta Morales, a church choir member, was declared as the sole fatality after the mishap.