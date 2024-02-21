WPS exercises within Phl rights — Año

China should respect the Philippines’ sovereign right to conduct activities within its territorial waters, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said on Wednesday, as he brushed off Beijing’s latest accusation against the country.

“We reject any assertion by other countries that seek to undermine our legal and legitimate activities,” Año said, defending the country’s joint maritime cooperative activity with the United States in the West Philippine Sea.

Año rebuked China for its repeated allegations that the Philippines is provoking tensions in the WPS by engaging in maritime and air patrols with the US.

“The Philippines rejects China’s assertion that joint patrols with US forces in the West Philippine Sea constitute stirring up trouble,” he said.

“Our engagements with the United States are well within our rights as a sovereign and independent nation, and are aimed at promoting maritime security and upholding international law,” he added.

Año said the recently concluded joint air patrol exercise conducted by the Philippine Air Force and the US Pacific Air Force “was a lawful and routine exercise” aimed at enhancing interoperability between allied forces and promoting regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said that joint patrols conducted inside Philippine territory “serve the purpose” of enhancing the country’s maritime security, promoting regional stability, and upholding international laws.

Citing regional threats, Año said these patrols could help deter illegal activities, ensure freedom of navigation, and protect the Philippines’ shared interests in the region.

“International law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, recognizes the sovereign rights of coastal states. We urge China to respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines exercised within its territory consistent with its national interests and international law,” he said.

He said adhering to “already established legal frameworks” is crucial to fostering peaceful relations, stability, and cooperation between the Philippines and China.