Regulator upholds fine on NOW

The Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has affirmed its decision to impose a P1 million penalty each on NOW Corp. and its chief executive officer, Mel Velarde, for “misleading” disclosures about the P2.6-billion unpaid obligation to the government of the telecoms business.

The SEC’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department’s denial of NOW Corp. and Velarde’s request for reconsideration was confirmed on 16 February due to a lack of merit, which means the fine imposition remains.

The case originated from the public disclosure made by Now Corp. and Velarde in November 2021, where they asserted having no awareness of the specifics surrounding the motion submitted by the National Telecommunications Commission, or NTC, to the Supreme Court.

The motion sought a resolution concerning NOW Telecom’s unpaid supervision and regulation fees, or SRF, and spectrum user fees, or SUF, worth P2.6 billion.

NOW Telecom, the primary business of NOW Corp., is a mobile telecommunications service license holder in the country.

SEC order contested

In July last year, NOW Corp. contested the SEC order issued on 15 June 2023, through a request for reconsideration.

The SEC order then found NOW Corp. and its owner administratively liable for violating Section 24.1(d) about Section 54.1 of the Securities Regulation Code, or SRC. The alleged violation involves the failure to disclose material information to the public.