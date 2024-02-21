Maynilad sets record P31-B capex for 2024

Maynilad Water Services, Inc., which holds the concession for the West Zone of Metro Manila, is rolling out more than P31 billion in capital expenditures this year—its largest capital investment to date since its privatization in 1997.

Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said on Wednesday said the company will consistently jack up its investments to pursue water and wastewater projects that will help improve customer service.

“Last year, we spent over P26 billion in capital investment, which is our highest annual capex spend in history.

We are continuing to accelerate our service enhancement program so that our customers can enjoy the benefits sooner rather than later,” Fernandez said.

The bulk of the budget, or P11.40 billion, will bankroll wastewater management projects, including the construction of new Sewage Treatment Plants and the laying of new sewer lines.

On the other hand, P8.72 billion will go towards the implementation of water source projects that will enable Maynilad to tap alternate raw water sources and generate more supply for customers.

Some P6.27 billion has been allotted for operations support projects, such as the upgrade and construction of key facilities including pumping stations, water reservoirs, and primary lines, among others.

More than P4 billion will be dedicated to the company’s non-revenue water reduction program and service expansion initiatives.

The rest of the 2024 capital expenditure budget will be used for its customer service and information infrastructure, among other projects.

Maynilad said the massive infrastructure investment will be funded by a combination of internally generated funds and new debt.

Aligned with Maynilad's approved 2023–2027 business plan, the company has allocated a P227 billion total spending plan, which aims to maintain and enhance service delivery, ensuring water sustainability and security for its customers.