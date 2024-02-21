Makabata Helpin, EPCAT Philippines collaborate to protect Filipino children

The Makabata Helpin and EPCAT Philippines on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their collaboration in combating child exploitation and supporting vulnerable children.

The Council of Welfare of Children launched the Makabata Helpline last 21 October 2023.

This is a helpline where everyone can report any cases and issues relating to children.

According to CWC, the MOU aims to establish a framework for cooperation to protect children from various exploitation, including online sexual abuse and trafficking.

"The rate or the incidence of sexual abuse in the Philippines, whether this is online or offline is really alarming," CWC Undersecretary Angelo Tapales said.

"The Philippines, I would not say the leader, but one of the hotspots of sexual abuse and exploitation of children," he added.

ECPAT Philippines, part of a global network combating the sexual exploitation of children, has advocated for significant child protection legislation in the Philippines.

In 2021, EPCAT Philippines introduced eProtectKids, a web-based platform enabling children to report child sexual abuse and exploitation materials and incidents of sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Meanwhile, the Makabata Helpline provides a reporting platform for child protection issues, while ECPAT Philippines operates eProtectKids, an internet reporting hotline for child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

"Of course with the advent of the anti-OSAEC (Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children), CSAEM Act we reinforced last July 2022, we are hopeful, of course with the support of the national government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and the private sector, we would be able to make a dent on the high incidence or minimize the high incidence of sexual abuse particularly online sexual abuse in the country," Tapales added.

Their partnership objectives include enhancing accessibility to child helpline services, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and providing immediate support to child victims.

The CWC said the MOU signifies a commitment to jointly addressing child protection issues, enhancing client services, and advocating for policies to safeguard children's rights. Collaboration includes raising awareness, information sharing, capacity building through training programs, advocacy for policy development, and monitoring and evaluation of progress.

Through this collaboration, Makabata Helpline will refer CSAEM-related reports to eProtectKids for validation and material takedown procedures.

Simultaneously, eProtectKids will refer other child rights concerns to the Makabata Helpline for appropriate actions.