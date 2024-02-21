DOJ vows to protect WPS

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed his full support to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s unwavering commitment to protecting the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and its vast resources.

Remulla said the Department of Justice (DOJ) is determined to address the supposed cyanide fishing of Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

“Under the leadership of President Marcos Jr., the Philippines will not tolerate any actions that harm our environment or deprive Filipino people of their right to its use and beauty,” Remulla said.

He added that the DOJ will actively support relevant agencies in gathering evidence and building a strong legal case against those behind the destructive practice.

As the government’s principal law agency, the DOJ has been actively involved in the country’s ongoing legal action against China over the grounding of its Coast Guard vessels near Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal, resulting in significant damage to the area’s fragile coral ecosystem.

The DOJ initiated its study into legal remedies by meticulously gathering evidence and collaborating with Philippine marine scientists to quantify the environmental and economic damage inflicted. Remulla also sought the advise of international law experts to explore legal strategies and forums.

“The impact on these coral reefs is devastating,” said Remulla, adding, “These ecosystems are vital not only for marine biodiversity but also for the livelihoods of Filipino fisherfolk. We are committed to ensuring proper accountability for such acts.”