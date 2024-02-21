Child, 9, shoots dad dead

A 9-year-old child has been arrested for allegedly shooting his 32-year-old father in the head in Tooele, Utah, United States last week, officials said on Tuesday.

Emergency services responding to the shooting at a Millcreek Way home on Friday evening found the victim bleeding and rushed him to a hospital in nearby Salt Lake City, but he died from his injuries.

“We’re looking into a potential charge of homicide,” Officer Colbey Bentley of Tooele City Police Department said.

The identities of the fatality and the suspected shooter are being withheld.

Bentley said the investigations department was busy Tuesday interviewing different family members and neighbors, KSL TV 5 reports.

The homicide, involving such a young child as the suspect, is a first of its kind for the community and, potentially, the state, according to Bentley.

“In my 8-year career, I’ve never seen a situation like this,” he added, according to KSL TV 5.