Baguio wildfire battle rages

BAGUIO CITY — Residents here are still struggling to breathe as smoke from burning grass and trees fill the air as wildfires continue to ravage at the different spots in the territory of the Philippine Military Academy and at Barangay Tabaan in the vicinity of Mt. Sto. Tomas, Tuba, Benguet.

Initial reports said that the fire is already nearing houses in Sitio Basa, Camp 4 and Camp 6 of both Tuba and Baguio City.

The fire in PMA started on 20 February 2024 and firefighters, volunteers with the community are racing against time to douse the fires.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection-l Baguio, around 20 hectares are affected as of early Wednesday morning and it has yet to determine if it can declare a fire out anticipating possible rekindling.

Investigation is also ongoing to know the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire is still raging in some portions of Mt. Sto Tomas, Tuba, Benguet. In the first days of February of this year, parts of mountain were also ravaged by fire.