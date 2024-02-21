Año urges China to respect Phl sovereign rights

China should respect the Philippines’ sovereign rights to conduct activities within its territorial waters, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said Wednesday, as he brushed off Beijing’s latest accusation against the country.

“We reject any assertion from other countries that seek to undermine our legal and legitimate activities,” Año said, defending the country’s joint maritime cooperative activity with the United States in the West Philippine Sea.

Año rebuked China’s repeated allegations that the Philippines is provoking tension in the WPS by engaging maritime and air patrols with the US forces.

“The Philippines rejects China’s assertion that joint patrols with US forces in the West Philippine Sea constitute stirring up trouble,” he said.

“Our engagements with the United States are well within our rights as a sovereign and independent nation, aimed at promoting maritime security and upholding international law,” he added.

Año said the recently concluded joint air patrol or exercise conducted by the Philippine Air Force and the US Pacific Air Force “is a lawful and routine exercise” aimed at enhancing interoperability between allied forces as well as promoting regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

He added that any joint patrols conducted inside Philippine territory “serve the purpose” of enhancing the country’s maritime security, promoting regional stability, and upholding international laws.

Citing national threats, Año said these patrols could help deter illegal activities, ensure freedom of navigation, and contribute to the protection of the Philippines’ shared interests in the region.

“International law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, recognizes the sovereign rights of coastal states. We urge China to respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines conducted within its territory consistent with its national interests and international law,” he said.

He said that adhering to the “already established legal frameworks” is crucial to fostering peaceful relations, stability, and cooperation between the Philippines and China.

While adherence to international norms “is essential to the peaceful coexistence of neighboring states,” he added.

Año maintained respecting and following international law "is essential for maintaining peace, resolving disputes, and advancing our shared interests in the region.”

“The joint air patrol with the US is part of our longstanding defense cooperation. We will continue to work closely with our friends, allies, and partners to ensure a secure and prosperous future for all nations in the Indo-Pacific region,” he further stressed.