2 high-value drug suspects collared

Two drug suspects who are listed as high-value targets were nabbed in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Pasig City Tuesday midnight.

Pasig police chief P/Col. Celerino Sacro Jr. identified those arrested as alias Jacko, 29; and alias Robert, 33; both residents of Pasig City.

The two suspects were arrested in an operation conducted by operatives of the Pasig City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit along N. Espiritu Street, Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City, at about 11:50 p.m.

Seized in the operation were 7 pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 57 grams with an estimated street value of P387,600, two pieces black and brown pouches, P200 buy-bust money, and 7 pieces fake one-thousand pesos used as boodle money.

The suspect, now detained at the custodial facility of the police station, will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.