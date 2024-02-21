2 arrested, shabu seized during search

A search warrant implemented by personnel of Taguig City Police Maharlika Substation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and seizure of 15.42 grams of shabu in Taguig City.

The implementation of Search Warrant No. 2024-011 signed by Hon. Bernard Pineda Bernal of RTC Branch 70, Taguig City resulted in the apprehension of suspects, alias Arturo, 38 years old and alias Kristine, 24 years old, in Barangay Central Bicutan, Taguig City, at about 1:15 a.m. yesterday.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized approximately 15.42 grams of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu contained in 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets. Seized illegal drugs have an estimated street value of P104,856.

The successful operation was a result of the dedication and diligence of the police force in Taguig City. The suspects are currently under police custody while confiscated illegal drugs will be turned over to SPD Forensic Unit.