VP Sara denies allegations of receiving guns from Quiboloy

Vice President Sara Duterte spoke out on Tuesday regarding the allegations that she and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, were given a bag of guns by Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. She dismissed these claims as mere attempts to discredit her, possibly coming from individuals with presidential ambitions.

In a statement, Duterte said that in the history of the Philippines, it has become a practice to attack and throw stones on various issues against the Vice President.

"Perhaps, because the vice president stands as the main obstacle for those who want to become the next president," she said.

"I will not be surprised if there will be more cases, investigations, witnesses, accusations, attacks, and defamation against me in the coming days, weeks, months, and years," the Vice President added.

Duterte said she is just focused on her jobs rather than beating those issues and allegations that are not true.

"I believe there is a right time for everything. I am now focused on my jobs. I will fulfill the sworn duty," she said.

"I will prioritize the real problems [of our country]. I will put the Filipino first," the Vice President added.

Testifying at the Senate inquiry, an alias "Rene" who claimed to be a former landscaper for Quiboloy at Glory Mountain alleged that when the religious leader arrived in Glory Mountain via chopper, the latter carried along with him big bags containing various guns.

He also claimed that the Dutertes would sometimes go there and carry the same bags containing the guns when they leave.