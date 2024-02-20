Time for Cabinet shake-up

Dear Editor,

If we discern, something uniquely good and unprecedented is happening in the BBM administration. A case in point, among others, is burdening our people (notably the ordinary ones and small businesses) with more taxes, which seems to be last and least in the President’s mind, too.

The unseen phenomenon may manifest in the future in various other forms, which could lead ultimately to national salvation if BBM would remain human (frail, though, as he is) and God-fearing and if he would be humble and open enough (hopefully) to listen fully to the voice of reason, the cries of the poor, the importuning of conscience, the call for justice, and to Solomonic wisdom.

I support the P100 or P70 wage increase proposal, but where are the promised benefits for our seniors, PWDs, and war veterans, much less the P1M for our living centenarians? My mother will be celebrating her 101 years on the planet today, 19 February, but what are our officials waiting for before they make their promise happen while the centenarians breathe? They voted overwhelmingly for HB 7535, but after the voting, they fell asleep and are still sleeping one year hence.

Progress and development “para sa lahat” (inclusive) may not be far too distant to reach, with the advent/imperium of truth and righteousness shining brightly to bless the country and bless every Filipino abundantly --- with “politics,” political ambitions and self-interests (burned and pulverized) at the back burner of every public servant office, and with corruption/imbecility beaten black and blue via the omniscience, omnipotence and incorruptibility of the King of kings and Lord of lords.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 7:14

It is time to overhaul our rotten justice system and time for the shake-up of people in authority who handle “justice” matters in all three branches of our democratic institution/government. Such a move is imperative and urgent. Retain the good ones, though, but never those who are afflicted with the worst form of anopia — an extreme condition of blindness (and insensibility) due to the absence of eyes (and heart) — because of politics, crookedness, “utang na loob,” and influence-peddling.

If that happens, my dear countrymen, the result could be phenomenal which repercussions could cause us, the Filipino people, to rejoice and over which the future generations would exult in jubilation as they cherish the opus, and which rare, spectacular account they would love to keep on reading and recalling gladly and proudly as Filipinos, over and over again. History is unfolding.

My mother has a sharp tongue for wrongdoers, and I adore her for it. Happy birthday, Mom. I love you.

Reni M. Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com