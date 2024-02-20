Sy-led developer nets P40-B in 2023

Driven by a strong economic rebound post-pandemic, integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. generated P40 billion consolidated net income in 2023, 33 percent higher than P30.1 billion in 2022.

In a stock report on Monday, SM Prime said consolidated revenues are P128.1 billion, 21 percent greater than last year’s P105.8 billion. Consolidated operating income grew by 24 percent to P61.3 billion from P49.2 billion.

“The favorable result we achieved in 2023 reflects the strong support and trust from our tenants and customers despite the economic challenges encountered in 2023,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

“We continue to see this growth momentum this year as we pursue our expansion plans in our key businesses, and explore new opportunities to expand our businesses,” he added.

SM Prime's mall business, a significant contributor to its financial success, has shown impressive growth.

Last year, it accounted for 56 percent of the company's consolidated revenues, a remarkable 30 percent increase from 2022 driven by a substantial rise in mall rental income, which surged by 24 percent to P61.3 billion, compared to P49.7 billion in the previous year.

The company's malls continue to be a key driver of its overall success and a major source of revenue.

SM Prime’s residential business group, led by SMDC, recorded an 8 percent growth in revenues to P43.1 billion in 2023 from P40.1 billion in 2022.

The residential group’s gross profit rose by 15% to P25.4 billion in 2023 from P22.1 billion in 2022.

Reservation sales, on the other hand, stood at P102 billion in 2023—translating to more than 21,000 residential units sold in 2023.

SM Prime’s other key businesses, which include offices, hotels, and convention centers, reported P13.1 billion in revenues in 2023, a 26 percent increase from P10.3 billion in 2022.

The company’s office unit posted P6.8 billion in revenues, while the hotels and convention centers unit reached P6.3 billion in 2023.

To bankroll its commitment as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, SM Prime has earmarked P100 billion for capital spending this year.