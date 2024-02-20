SC, Hague Academy join hands

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Tuesday stressed that legal practitioners must exhibit proficiency not only in domestic law but also in international law, and in light of the myriad international issues the world faces.

This comes as the Chief Justice led the opening of the Advanced Courses of The Hague Academy of International Law in The Philippines — an intensive professional training course on Public and Private international law organized by The Hague Academy of International Law in partnership with the SC and Philippine Judicial Academy at The Judicial Academy Philippines in Tagaytay City.

Gesmundo highlighted that the Advanced Courses Program is very timely as international legal systems have been undergoing tremendous changes in recent years.

“We aspire to cultivate a new generation of legal minds who are ready to tackle the complexities of our interconnected world and become catalysts for international understanding and change,” Gesmundo said.

The Chief Justice also took the opportunity to express the Court’s gratitude for the initiative, recognizing THAIL as the preeminent institution for education and research in both public and private international law.

Consistent with the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, the Court’s blueprint of action for judicial reform, the Chief Justice underscored that this is more than just an educational endeavor but “a testament to our collective commitment to justice, sustainable development, and global peace and security.”