Phl, US conduct joint air patrol over WPS

The Philippine Air Force conducted a combined air patrol with the United States Pacific Air Force over the West Philippines Sea on Monday as part of the 3rd Maritime Cooperative Activity between the two countries.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs chief said the Philippines-US combined air activity “demonstrates the commitment of both armed forces to enhancing interoperability and advancing regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.”

PAF utilized its three FA-50s accompanied by the PACAF’s B-52H bomber aircraft during the air patrol that started flying west of Ilocos Sur and ended over Mindoro Strait— one of the straits connecting the South China Sea with the Sulu Sea in the Philippines.

Trinidad said the activity will strengthen the capability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to perform its mandate and maintain its presence over the country’s exclusive economic zone.

PAF spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillo, in a separate statement, said the activity was Phase 2 of the 3rd MCA—covering areas 90 nautical miles west of Candon, Ilocos Sur, and 50 nautical miles northwest of Lubang, Mindoro.

“This cooperative activity aims to bolster cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their US counterparts, thereby enhancing interoperability between its Air Forces,” she noted.

“With this activity, the PAF underscores its commitment and readiness to support the AFP's efforts in safeguarding the national territory and sovereign rights, and upholding regional peace and security,” she added.