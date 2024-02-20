PCW: Marriage is not for everyone

The Philippine Commission on Women has issued a reminder specifically for women. Marriage is not for everyone.

"Ang pag-aasawa ay hindi para sa lahat. Hindi porket babae ka ay nakatakda kang maging asawa (Marriage is not for everyone. Not because you're a woman, you're supposed to be a wife). There are other roles you can play in this world that will make you see your true worth," PCW said.

The PCW pointed out that the society's emphasis on marriage "can lead to some individuals to enter into unions based on convenience, societal expectations, or perceived pressure."

While these marriages may work for some, PCW added that "they can also lead to regret, misery despair, uneven family dynamics, and even violence, sometimes ending in a separation or an unfulfilling co-existence with a stranger."

"The pressure to marry can be heavier on women, especially during the society's 'mariying age.' Societal expectations often portray marriage as the only acceptable path for women, while men are given more flexibility in their timelines or choices and even the option to remain unmarried altogether because 'lalake naman,'" PCW continued.

"Unmarried women or those who do not have a longtime partner are often stigmatized as being undesirable, incomplete or not 'wife material' which is simply untrue. Hindi sa pag-aasawa nakaasa ang halaga (One's worth is not based on marriage)," it added.

It maintained that "marriage is a choice" and "not a requirement," and while "marriage is great for many," the PCW concluded that it is "simply not the vision for some."